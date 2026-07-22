Inside Pickaxe Mountain: Iran's Underground Nuclear Bunker Trump Threatens To Bomb

US President Donald Trump has threatened fresh strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to escalate. Among the sites under scrutiny is the Pickaxe Mountain area, a heavily fortified underground facility.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Israel shared intelligence with the US indicating that Iran relocated uranium-enrichment centrifuges to the Pickaxe Mountain site last autumn.

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Israeli intelligence believes the centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium, are a key step in producing nuclear fuel and, potentially, nuclear weapons, were transferred to the underground complex.

Located south of the Natanz uranium enrichment complex, Pickaxe Mountain is an underground nuclear-related facility. Natanz, which houses two uranium enrichment plants, has been struck several times, including during the conflict that began on Feb. 28 this year and the 12-day war in 2025.

The facility is located within a heavily secured perimeter that also houses a smaller tunnel complex built in 2007. The older complex was expanded and reinforced in recent years before its entrances were sealed shortly after the June 2025 conflict.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, a US-based think tank that has analysed satellite imagery of the site, construction of the Pickaxe Mountain facility began in 2020 after an explosion at the Natanz nuclear complex. Iranian authorities had attributed the blast to an act of sabotage.