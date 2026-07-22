Q1 Results Live Updates: Nestlé India Profit Up 48%; Adani Green, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, JSW Energy In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Adani Green Energy, IndusInd Bank, Eternal, Tata Communications, BPCL, HPCL, Dr Reddy's and 50+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 22, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several majors such as Adani Green, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, JSW Energy, Nestlé India and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 60+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: Nestlé India Management Commentary
- Cocoa and sugar remain under pressure due to El Niño
- Edible oil prices remain elevated
- Coffee is expected to remain well supplied
- Pet food business delivered double-digit growth
- Confectionery business recorded another strong quarter
- All product groups posted strong double-digit growth
Q1 Results Live: Nestlé India Results vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 975 crore vs estimate of Rs 836 crore
- Revenue at Rs 6,378 crore vs estimate of Rs 6,063 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 1,537 crore vs estimate of Rs 1,354 crore
- EBITDA margin at 24.1% vs estimate of 22.3%
Q1 Results Live: Nestlé India Net Profit Soars 48%
Nestlé India Q1 Results - YoY
- Net profit up 48% at Rs 975 crore vs Rs 659 crore
- Revenue up 25.2% at Rs 6,378 crore vs Rs 5,096 crore
- EBITDA up 39.7% at Rs 1,537 crore vs Rs 1,100 crore
- EBITDA margin at 24.1% vs 21.6%
- Other income at Rs 22.5 crore vs Rs 4.2 crore YoY
Results Live: CRISIL Q2 Net Profit Rises 26%
CRISIL Q2 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 26% at Rs 216.5 crore vs Rs 171.7 crore
- Revenue up 27.6% at Rs 1,075 crore vs Rs 843 crore
- EBITDA up 28.9% at Rs 307.9 crore vs Rs 238.8 crore
- EBITDA margin at 28.6% vs 28.3%
Corporate Actions
- Approves second interim dividend of Rs 10 per share
- Approves amalgamation of step-down subsidiary CRISIL Canada Inc. with CRISIL PriceMetrix Inc.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Top firms announcing Q1FY27 earnings today include Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), IndusInd Bank, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Nestlé India, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Communications, UCO Bank, United Spirits, Amco India, Atharv Enterprises, Aye Finance, Bansal Wire Industries, Bhagwati Autocast, Bhageria Industries, CIE Automotive India, Citizen Solar, Waterways Leisure Tourism, CSB Bank, Emami Paper Mills, Emerald Finance, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Geojit Financial Services, Gala Global Products, Orient Green Power Company, HEG, HFCL, IIFL Finance, Integra Switchgear, Jivial Industries, Jiya Eco-Products, JSW Energy, Jubilant Ingrevia, KDJ Holidayscapes and Resorts, Krishna Filament Industries, Ladam Affordable Housing, Lords Ishwar Hotels, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, NACL Industries, Nikki Global Finance, Oracle Financial Services Software, Orient Electric, Padmanabh Industries, Pratiksha Chemicals, Music Broadcast, R.S. Software (India), Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, SRF, Stylam Industries, Tanla Platforms, Tips Music, Tokyo Finance, Trishakti Industries, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), UTI Asset Management Company, Vardhman Special Steels, and Waaree Renewable Technologies.
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