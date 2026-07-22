NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Share Price History

NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is scheduled to announce its Q1FY27 earnings on July 22. Investors will watch the renewable energy company's revenue growth, profitability and management commentary after a mixed March-quarter performance.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC. The company has positioned NGEL at the centre of its clean energy expansion strategy, developing projects organically while also exploring acquisitions to help deliver the group's 60 GW renewable capacity target by FY32.

Here's everything you need to know about NGEL's Q1FY27 results schedule.

NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 16, NTPC Green Energy said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 22 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The company has not specified a time for the earnings announcement. However, the results are expected to be announced after market hours.

NTPC Green Energy is not expected to announce a dividend during its board meeting today.

Follow our LIVE Q1FY27 Results Blog for real-time earnings updates, stock reactions and key announcements.

NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Renewable capacity additions

Project pipeline and execution

Margin trends

FY27 guidance

NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has not yet announced the schedule for its earnings call.

NTPC Green Energy Share Price History

Shares of NTPC Green Energy have declined 1.23% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is down 3.81% in the last month but has gained 2.65% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has slipped 3.05%, while over the past one year it has fallen 16.72%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 119.95 on April 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 84 on March 2, 2026.

NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for transactions in the securities of the company is closed from July 1 and will reopen on July 25, under SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

NTPC Green Energy Q4FY26 Results

NTPC Green Energy reported a 46.7% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 912.63 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 622.27 crore in Q4FY25. The company saw a 15.5% YoY decline in consolidated profit for the period to Rs 197.17 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 233.21 crore in Q4FY25.

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