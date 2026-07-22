OnePlus 16 Release: Phone To Come With 200 MP Camera, 6.78 Inch Display? Tipster Shares Specs

The OnePlus 16 has begun appearing in early reports months ahead of its expected launch, with the flagship tipped to receive upgrades to its camera, display, battery and performance. The device is reportedly in the testing phase, although OnePlus has not confirmed any of the specifications.

A report from China also suggests the OnePlus 16 could be launched exclusively in the Chinese market. If accurate, it would mark a major shift for OnePlus, as India has remained one of its biggest international markets.

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The OnePlus 15 was introduced globally in the fourth quarter of 2025, but details about its successor have already surfaced through multiple leaks.

Camera

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus 16 is being tested with a 200-megapixel periscope camera featuring a larger sensor than its predecessor, which could improve zoom performance and low-light photography. Earlier leaks also claimed the phone could adopt a camera system similar to the rumoured Oppo Find N6, including a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and either a 50-megapixel or 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. A 32-megapixel autofocus front camera is also expected.

Display

The handset is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO flat OLED display with slim bezels and a 10-bit panel. Leaks suggest the display could support refresh rates of up to 185Hz, while other reports claim OnePlus is internally testing panels capable of exceeding 200Hz.

Configurations

The OnePlus 16 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and could pack a massive 9,000mAh battery, paired with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging support. The device is also tipped to include an upgraded vapour chamber cooling system for improved thermal management during gaming and demanding workloads.

As the smartphone remains in the testing phase, the leaked specifications should be treated with caution until OnePlus makes an official announcement.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 16 Not To Release In India? Tipster's Claim Sparks Buzz As Company Rejects Exit Rumours

According to industry reports, OnePlus might skip the Indian launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 16. This potential move signals a major shift in the brand's global strategy as parent company Oppo undergoes a broader structural reorganisation.

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