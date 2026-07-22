OnePlus ColorOS 17 Update: These Phones And Tablets Could Make The Cut — Check List

OnePlus is set to begin a major software transition by replacing OxygenOS with OPPO's ColorOS globally. As part of the shift, eligible OnePlus smartphones and tablets will be able to upgrade to ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

The move is aimed at streamlining software development, improving engineering efficiency, and accelerating future software updates across OnePlus devices.

According to reports, the upgrade will be voluntary, allowing users to either install ColorOS 17 or continue using their existing OxygenOS version. Those who upgrade will also be given a limited rollback window to return to OxygenOS if they prefer the previous software experience, according to Android Authority.

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Although OnePlus has officially confirmed the transition away from OxygenOS, the company has not yet released a final list of devices that will receive the ColorOS 17 update. The current eligibility list is based on information shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, Android Authority, and OnePlus' existing software update policy.

Expected Eligible OnePlus Devices

The following smartphones are expected to receive the ColorOS 17 update:

Flagship Series

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15R

Nord Series

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

According to Beebom, a few OnePlus tablets are also expected to transition to ColorOS 17.

Tablets and Other Devices

OnePlus N6

OnePlus Pad 4

OnePlus Pad 3

OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Go 2

Devices Unlikely to Receive the Update

Reports suggest that devices which have already reached the end of their major software support cycle are unlikely to receive ColorOS 17. These include the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus 10, 9, 8 and 7 series, as well as the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 4, and Nord CE 4 Lite.

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However, OnePlus says unsupported devices will continue receiving maintenance updates, bug fixes, and security patches in line with its existing software support commitments.

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