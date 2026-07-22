Tips Music Q1 Result: Revenue Jumps 21% YoY, But Profit Slips; Buyback Decision On August 5

Tips Music Ltd. reported a mixed set of earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27), with revenue registering strong double-digit growth even as profitability came under pressure due to higher investments in content.

The company reported a 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to Rs 43.7 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 45.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 107 crore from Rs 88.1 crore.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 5.3% YoY to Rs 53.5 crore from Rs 56.6 crore a year ago, while the EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 50.3% from 64.2%.

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The company's board has convened a separate meeting on August 5 to consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares.

During the quarter, Tips Music expanded its content portfolio by releasing 73 songs, including 55 film tracks and 18 non-film songs. Among the notable releases, "Chunnari Chunnari – Let's Go" and "Tere Paas Main" witnessed strong audience engagement across digital platforms. The company's cumulative YouTube subscriber base also increased to 158.3 million during the quarter.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, said, “In Q1FY27, the Company's revenue increased 21% over last year to reach ₹106.5 crore. Our investment in content increased by 90%. The performance was supported by healthy contributions from both digital and non-digital segments. Reinforcing our commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Company has called for a separate Board meeting to consider buy-back of shares.”

The company said its content library continued to perform well during the quarter, with several new releases gaining traction across YouTube and music streaming platforms. Film tracks from "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" collectively crossed 186 million YouTube views, while "Chunnari Chunnari – Let's Go" garnered over 70 million views.

Songs from "Main Vaapas Aunga" also recorded strong engagement, with the female version of "Tere Paas Main" performing well on Spotify. Additionally, "Tere Liye" from the film "Prince" featured among Spotify's Top 10 daily chart songs.

Meanwhile, on the bourses, Tips Music shares were under pressure, with the scrip tanking up to 11.35% to an intraday low of Rs 631 per share. At 2:35 pm, Tips Music share price continued to trade at day's low. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1% lower at 76,698 levels.

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