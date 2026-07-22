Zomato Parent Eternal Shares Drop 4% After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Zomato's parent company Eternal fell over 4% during Wednesday's trading session after the food delivery platform announced April to June quarter results for fiscal 2027.
Eternal declared first quarter earnings during the market hours on Wednesday, reporting over 260% jump in net profit at Rs 92 crore in the quarter against Rs 25 crore in the same quarter previous year. Depsite a significant surge, the net profit missed Bloomberg estimate of Rs 300 crore.
Eternal shares declined as much as 3.86% to Rs 275.55 apiece following the declaration of earnings.
Results vs Estimates
- Net profit at Rs 92 crore vs estimate of Rs 300 crore
- Revenue at Rs 20,211 crore vs estimate of Rs 20,058 crore
- EBITDA at Rs 594 crore vs estimate of Rs 664 crore
- EBITDA margin at 2.9% vs estimate of 3.3%
Financial Performance
- Net profit at Rs 92 crore vs Rs 25 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 20,211 crore vs Rs 7,167 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 594 crore vs Rs 115 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 2.9% vs 1.6% YoY
Business Performance
- Quick Commerce revenue at Rs 15,664 crore vs Rs 2,400 crore YoY
- Food Delivery revenue up 37% at Rs 3,100 crore YoY
- Hyperpure business revenue down 55% at Rs 1,034 crore YoY
- Blinkit EBIT at Rs 365 crore vs loss of Rs 42 crore YoY
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