Disney Layoffs: Pixar Hit Hardest As Company Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs Across Entertainment Divisions

The Walt Disney Company has begun another round of layoffs, cutting several hundred jobs across its entertainment businesses as part of an ongoing restructuring, according to a report by Variety.

The cuts span corporate operations, Disney Entertainment Television, ESPN, National Geographic and the company's film studios, with Pixar Animation Studios accounting for the largest share of reductions in the film business, the report said.

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While Disney has not disclosed how many Pixar employees are affected, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that between 116 and 150 positions are being eliminated, representing fewer than 10% of the studio's workforce. Most of the reductions are concentrated in production and operations teams as Pixar shifts to a leaner production model.

Why Disney Is Cutting Jobs

Disney said the layoffs are part of its broader effort to evaluate resources and reinvest across the company as the entertainment industry continues to evolve.

The move also comes as Pixar focuses on producing fewer projects while prioritising major theatrical releases with tighter budgets. At ESPN, some of the job cuts are reportedly linked to administrative overlaps following the integration of NFL Network assets, while National Geographic has emerged as one of the hardest-hit television divisions, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Layoffs Come Despite Strong Box Office Performance

The layoffs come despite Pixar delivering one of its strongest years at the global box office. The studio has generated more than $1 billion worldwide, driven by the strong performance of Toy Story 5 and the original animated film Hoppers.

Despite the commercial success of its recent releases, Disney continues to focus on improving operational efficiency and maintaining a sustainable production schedule for future projects.

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Wider Restructuring Continues

The latest round of layoffs follows earlier workforce reductions this year. Disney previously consolidated parts of its marketing operations in January before eliminating around 1,000 jobs across marketing, product and technology, television, ESPN and corporate divisions in April 2026, as the company continued its efforts to streamline operations across its entertainment businesses.

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