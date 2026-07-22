IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 47% As Provisions Decline; NII Up Marginally

IndusInd Bank Ltd., saw its net profit jump 47% to Rs 1,003 crore for first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to financial results data in the company's exchange filing on Monday. The firm's provisions at Rs. 1,340 crore, down 9.7% from the the previous quarter's Rs. 1,484 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) was up 1% to Rs 4,685 crore, compared to previous fiscal's Rs 4,640 crore. The gross non-performing assets contracted to 3.25% from 3.46%.

The company's operating profit increased 1.2% to Rs 2,683 crore from Rs 2,652 crore in the prior financial year. The bank's Net NPA ( non performing assets) reduced to 0.95% from 1% in the previous quarter. The gross NPA declined to 3.25% from the prior financial year's 3.43% quarter-on-quarter.

IndusInd Bank Q1 (YoY)

Net profit up 46.5% to Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 684 crore

Net NPA at 0.95% versus 1% QoQ

Gross NPA at 3.25% versus 3.43% QoQ

NII up 1% to Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore

NIM at 3.57% versus 3.46%

Operating profit up 1.2% to Rs 2,683 crore versus Rs 2,652 crore

IndusInd Bank Stock Price Movement

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s share price saw a 0.55% uptick to Rs 1,069.30, at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.79% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

(This is a developing story.)

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