Ex-Australian Opener David Warner Pleads Guilty To Drink-Driving, To Be Sentenced Later This Year

Former Australia cricketer David Warner on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge, with sentencing scheduled for next month, according to court documents.

Warner, one of Australia's most recognisable sporting figures, was accused of driving a van and stopping before reaching a random breath-testing checkpoint. He was arrested and taken to a police station after failing a breath test conducted by police.

At a Sydney court, Warner's lawyer entered a guilty plea to one count of mid-range drink driving. The former opening batter, who also captains Sydney Thunder in Australia's Big Bash League, did not appear for the hearing.

ALSO READ | India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings, Live Telecast & Streaming

“So many of us make those poor decisions. I think what's important is accepting and being accountable for those poor decisions,” lawyer Bobby Hill told a hearing earlier this year.

“It doesn't matter if you're a tradesman, a doctor or one of the best opening batsmen in the world, that danger exists for every one of us,” Hill added.

Following Warner's charge in April, Cricket NSW Chief Executive Lee Germon described the allegations as "concerning" and said the governing body was treating the matter "very seriously."

"At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving," Germon said.

Warner will be sentenced on Aug. 18, where the 39-year-old will receive a minimum six-month driving disqualification, a fine of up to A$2,200 ($1,500; £1,150), and a potential prison term of up to nine months, according to a BBC report.

Also READ | BCCI Introduces Match-Long Ban For Bowlers Bowling Deliberate Front-Foot No-Balls

Former Australian vice-captain retired from international cricket in 2024 but remains active on the global T20 circuit.

He currently plays in franchise leagues across the world, including Australia's Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League, International League T20, Major League Cricket and The Hundred.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.