BCCI Introduces Match-Long Ban For Bowlers Bowling Deliberate Front-Foot No-Balls

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced multiple changes to playing conditions for the 2026-27 domestic season, including stricter penalties for deliberate front-foot no-balls and non-landing deliveries, PTI reported.

According to the report, the BCCI has circulated the revised playing conditions to state associations. The changes ratify recent amendments made by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the sport's law-making body based at Lord's in London.

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Under the revised rules, if a bowler is found guilty of deliberately bowling a front-foot no-ball or a delivery that does not land on the pitch, the said bowler will be suspended for the remainder of the match.

Earlier, such a bowler was restricted only for the rest of that innings. The decision on whether the delivery was intentional will be taken by the on-field umpires, PTI reported.

The BCCI has also revised the rule governing the end of the day's play in red-ball cricket. The final over of the day must now be completed even if a wicket falls during that over. Under the previous rule, play ended immediately if a wicket fell before the over was completed, as the time taken for a new batter to arrive was treated as a delay.

Another significant change is the removal of the option for teams to declare or forfeit the final innings of a match. The amendment follows concerns that the existing provision could potentially be used to engineer contrived results, according to the report.

The report added that domestic one-day competitions will now allow head coaches to enter the field during drinks breaks, aligning with a proposed change to international playing conditions.

The rules governing wicketkeepers have also been relaxed. They will now only need to keep their gloves behind the stumps at the moment the ball is delivered, instead of throughout the bowler's run-up.

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The revised playing conditions will take effect from the upcoming domestic season, beginning with the Duleep Trophy on Aug. 23.

PTI also reported that state associations have already started briefing umpires and match referees, with awareness programmes also being planned. It remains to be seen whether the BCCI adopts the same changes for the Indian Premier League, which operates under separate playing conditions.

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