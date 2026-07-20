'He Has Shut Everybody Up': Ravi Shastri On Rohit Sharma's Retirement Speculation

Rohit Sharma came into the ODI series decider on Sunday against England at Lord's under intense scrutiny amid speculation over his future in international cricket.

Several reports had suggested that the selectors are not considering the former India captain in their plans for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, raising questions over whether the match could be his last in the format.

The 39-year-old, however, responded emphatically, smashing an 84-ball century — his 34th in One-Day Internationals — to silence his critics and reaffirm his value to the team.

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Rohit looked in complete control during his knock of 138 runs in 110 balls, taking on Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Josh Tongue with a range of attacking strokes, while Virat Kohli watched on from the non-striker's end.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised the veteran opener's knock, saying Rohit had "shut everybody up" with his performance.

Shastri also said Rohit deserves clarity over his future, adding that the batter would step away from the game on his own if he ever felt he could no longer contribute to the team.

"Rohit didn't need to prove himself, but he has shut everybody up. When you get those kinds of rumours floating around, it is sometimes irritating," Shastri said.

"When a player has done that much, he doesn't have to prove anyone anything," Shastri said on Sky Cricket," He added.

"But if he has the desire to play and work hard at his game, and is still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants."

"The day will come when he will feel he doesn't have it in him, he'll go," he concluded.

Rohit's tour began on a disappointing note, with scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs. However, the 39-year-old responded amazingly in the series decider, making a strong statement to the team management led by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

What did Rohit say?

After his magnificent innings, Rohit also responded to speculation about his place in the side, saying people are free to express their opinions, but his responsibility is to keep scoring runs for India.

“Look, my job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told since I made my debut, so that's what I am going to do,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

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“The noise, since I made my debut, has been there. And [will stay] until I am going to stay here. So, it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field. Try to contribute to the team's success. That's all where my focus is right now. Let the noise be there. If there's no noise, there's no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. That's how I look at it," he concluded.

India's next ODI assignment is a series against the West Indies, beginning on Sept. 27. It remains to be seen whether Rohit Sharma will retain his place in the squad.

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