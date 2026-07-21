IndiGo Tops Domestic Aviation With 66.3% Market Share In June; Air India Group Second, SpiceJet Slips

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.-owned IndiGo continued to dominate India's domestic aviation market in June, while SpiceJet's market share slipped below 2%, according to the latest passenger traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic airlines carried 1.34 crore passengers during the month. IndiGo retained its market leadership with a 66.3% market share, carrying 89.2 lakh passengers, further strengthening its dominance in the country's aviation sector.

The Air India Group remained the second-largest airline operator with a 23.9% market share, flying 32.22 lakh passengers during June.

Among smaller carriers, Akasa Air continued to consolidate its position, carrying 8.61 lakh passengers to capture a 6.4% market share, making it the third-largest domestic airline by passenger traffic.

SpiceJet, however, continued to lose ground. The airline's market share fell below the 2% mark to 1.9%, with 2.63 lakh passengers flown during the month, underscoring the carrier's ongoing operational challenges as larger rivals continue to expand capacity and capture a bigger share of domestic demand.

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