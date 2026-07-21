Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IndiGo Tops Domestic Aviation With 66.3% Market Share In June; Air India Group Second, SpiceJet Slips

DGCA's June passenger traffic data shows IndiGo retained a 66.3% domestic market share, while SpiceJet's share slipped below 2% and Akasa Air remained the third-largest carrier.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IndiGo Tops Domestic Aviation With 66.3% Market Share In June; Air India Group Second, SpiceJet Slips

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.-owned IndiGo continued to dominate India's domestic aviation market in June, while SpiceJet's market share slipped below 2%, according to the latest passenger traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Domestic airlines carried 1.34 crore passengers during the month. IndiGo retained its market leadership with a 66.3% market share, carrying 89.2 lakh passengers, further strengthening its dominance in the country's aviation sector.

The Air India Group remained the second-largest airline operator with a 23.9% market share, flying 32.22 lakh passengers during June.

Among smaller carriers, Akasa Air continued to consolidate its position, carrying 8.61 lakh passengers to capture a 6.4% market share, making it the third-largest domestic airline by passenger traffic.

SpiceJet, however, continued to lose ground. The airline's market share fell below the 2% mark to 1.9%, with 2.63 lakh passengers flown during the month, underscoring the carrier's ongoing operational challenges as larger rivals continue to expand capacity and capture a bigger share of domestic demand.

ALSO READ: Beyond Runways: The Next Chapter For Tier-2 & Tier-3 Aviation

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where Will Vijay's Final Film Stream? Here's What We Know

Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where Will Vijay's Final Film Stream? Here's What We Know

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com