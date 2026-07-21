This One IT Stock Rallied Over 50% While Tech Shares Struggled To Escape A Bear Market

India's information technology stocks have struggled this year as enterprises delayed discretionary spending, extended technology spending decisions and reassessed budgets amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence. The Nifty IT index has fallen about 24% so far in 2026 and is down 37% from its record high.

The downturn has been broad-based. Large IT services companies have flagged cautious client spending and longer deal cycles, prompting investors to cut earnings expectations. The correction has pushed several frontline IT stocks closer to their historical valuation averages.

One company, however, has moved in the opposite direction.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. has gained 51.66% so far this year, making it the only Nifty IT constituent to post a double-digit gain. Tech Mahindra has remained almost unchanged, down 0.19%, while every other stock in the index has declined.

Product-Led Model Sets Oracle Apart

Unlike most large Indian IT companies, Oracle Financial derives most of its revenue from software products rather than technology services.

Products accounted for 90% of the company's FY26 revenue, with services contributing the remaining 10%. Maintenance fees made up about one-third of product revenue, providing recurring income and supporting profitability.

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For FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 7,672 crore, up 12% from a year earlier, while net income increased 11% to Rs 2,639 crore. Its operating margin stood at 51% in the March quarter.

The company also reported Remaining Performance Obligations of Rs 7,761 crore as of March 31, 2026, up 9.2% from the previous quarter, reflecting growth in its order pipeline.

Management Says AI Is Improving Productivity

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Makarand Padalkar said Oracle Financial has expanded embedded AI capabilities across its banking software portfolio.

"Our cloud offerings are transforming banking with embedded AI capabilities and intelligent agents," Padalkar said while announcing the company's FY26 results.

He said AI-powered tools have improved efficiency, allowing the company to reorganise its engineering and consulting teams into leaner units while accelerating product development.

Chief Financial Officer Avadhut Ketkar said the company continued to see a healthy order pipeline.

"We have a strong deal pipeline with our Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2026, at Rs 7,761 crore," Ketkar said.

Experts Point To Business Mix

G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, said Oracle Financial has remained insulated from the broader weakness because it is primarily a software products company rather than a traditional IT services provider.

"The company has a strong balance sheet, generates robust cash flows and pays healthy dividends to shareholders," Chokkalingam said.

He said recurring maintenance revenue worth a few thousand crore rupees supports margins and profitability, while AI can help improve productivity by reducing employee costs.

Chokkalingam said the stock now appears fairly valued after its rally.

"At current levels, Oracle Financial Services appears fairly valued. Investors should consider booking profits on any further upside, with Rs 11,000 being a fair value for the stock," he said.

Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe, said Oracle Financial's outperformance reflects both company-specific fundamentals and a broader shift in investor preference.

"Unlike traditional IT services firms that rely heavily on headcount deployment and discretionary enterprise spending, OFSS operates on a product-centric, IP-driven licensing and maintenance model," Jain said.

He said the company's core banking software platforms provide predictable revenue, operating margins of about 50% and strong dividend payouts, while remaining less exposed to shifts in enterprise technology spending.

Jain said investors are increasingly favouring specialised software companies serving sectors such as banking and financial services over broad-based IT services firms.

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IT Valuations Have Become More Attractive

Jain said the sharp correction in frontline IT companies, including Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, TCS and HCLTech, has brought valuations closer to historical averages.

However, he said earnings risks remain because clients continue to delay spending decisions and sales cycles remain extended.

"For investors with a multi-year horizon, current levels offer a compelling opportunity for phased accumulation in Tier-1 leaders with robust order books and strong AI integration pipelines, while near-term expectations should remain grounded," Jain said.

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