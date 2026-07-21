Indian Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 27% As Margins Improve; Revenue Crosses Rs 2,300 Crore

Indian Hotels Ltd. saw a 26.8% uptick in it consolidated net profit to Rs 376 crore, compared to Rs 296 crore in the year ago period, as per an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The firm's revenue increased by 14.6% to Rs 2,339 crore, compared to Rs 2,041 crore in the preceding financial year.

The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) saw a 16.8% increase to Rs 673 crore from the previous fiscal's Rs 576 crore. The company's Ebitda Margin expanded to 28.8% from 28.2%.

Indian Hotels Q1 Result Highlights (Cons,YoY)

Net profit rises 26.8% at Rs 376 crore versus Rs 296 crore.

Revenue rises 14.6% at Rs 2,339 crore versus Rs 2,041 crore.

Ebitda rises 16.8% at Rs 673 crore versus Rs 576 crore.

Margin at 28.8% versus 28.2%.

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.