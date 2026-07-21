West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ Match Live In India

New Zealand have already sealed the series, but West Indies will look to avoid a 4-1 defeat when the two sides meet in the fifth and final ODI at Kensington Oval on Tuesday. With World Cup qualification points at stake for the hosts, the finale carries significance despite the series result being decided.

West Indies vs New Zealand ODI Head-to-Head

Matches: 74

74 West Indies wins: 32

32 New Zealand wins: 35

35 No Result: 7

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Date And Time

The 5th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, July 22 from 12 a.m. IST.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Venue

The 5th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the 5th ODI between West Indies and New Zealand on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the New Zealand Tour of the West Indies is not available in India.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Kensington Oval Pitch Report

The surface at Kensington Oval generally offers assistance to fast bowlers early before becoming better for batting. Spinners could also come into play in the middle overs.

Chasing teams have enjoyed greater success at this venue, winning 30 of the 54 ODIs played here, compared with 22 victories for teams batting first. The average first-innings score is 226.

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (c) (wk), Justin Greaves, Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wk), Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox

West Indies Vs New Zealand 5th ODI: Preview

West Indies sit 10th in the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings and are now on the verge of being forced into the qualification route for the 2027 World Cup. They needed a near-perfect run in this series to boost their standing but remain behind Bangladesh, with the September cut-off drawing closer and few fixtures left to influence the race.

Batting has also been a major concern for West Indies, with the side failing to use their full quota of 50 overs in each of their three defeats. They will be aiming to set that right in the series finale.

On the other hand, New Zealand approach the contest with momentum firmly on their side, having bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to claim the next three matches. Another victory would underline their progress in the 50-over format ahead of next year's World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the 5th ODI due to low-grade hip strain.

West Indies Squad: Ackeem Auguste, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (w/c), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul

New Zealand Squad: Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Nick Kelly, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Jayden Lennox, Dean Foxcroft, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Hay, Ben Lister

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.