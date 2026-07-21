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Google Updates Cost-Effective Gemini Models; Release Of Flagship Pro Model Delayed

Google also said that it has started training Gemini 4.

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Google Updates Cost-Effective Gemini Models; Release Of Flagship Pro Model Delayed
Google stated that Gemini 3.5 Pro is being tested with partners.
Photo Source: Google blog
  • Google released cost-effective Gemini 3.6 Flash and 3.5 Flash-Lite AI models on Tuesday
  • Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber targets cybersecurity needs, competing with Anthropic and OpenAI
  • Gemini 3.5 Pro launch delayed, originally expected in June at Google I/O conference
What are the specific cybersecurity features in the new Cyber-Flash model?

Google released updates to its cost-effective Gemini AI models on Tuesday, which included the Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite and Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, geared around meeting cybersecurity neeeds.

The company has not yet provided updates regarding the launch of its widely anticipated 'Gemini 3.5 Pro' model, which had its launch delayed by weeks.

The Gemini 3.6 Flash and Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite are models geared around use cases that do not require advanced computing capabilities that its regular versions can achieve.

The AI models' launch is overshadowed by the impending launch of the Gemini 3.5 Pro, whose release can show Wall Street's investors the tech giant's AI capabilities can keep up with those its rivals Anthropic and OpenAI.

The aforementioned AI model was initially expected to launch in June, as per a statement from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Picchai, at the Google's I/O Developer Conference in May.

Picchai is using the firm's AI models' cost effectiveness as their selling point instead of their advanced capabilities, breaking away from its competitors approach. He stated that companies could save close to $1 billion per year by switching to Gemini and using it for their AI workloads.

ALSO READ: Meta AI Will Now Alert Parents If Teens Show Signs Of Distress

Gemini's 3.5 Cyber-Flash is similarly being positioned as a cost-effective alternative to AI models such as Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5 which were noted for their cybersecurity capabilities, leading to the US government assessing it as a risk to national security.

Google stated that Gemini 3.5 Pro is being tested with partners and will be "coming soon", in the release. The company also said that it has started training Gemini 4.

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