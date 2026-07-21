Mittal Family Backs Bid To Acquire Minority Stake In Liverpool FC At $6-Billion Valuation: Report

A group of investors led by Amit Bhatia (son-in-law of billionaire steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal) and backed by the Mittal family is reportedly in talks to buy small stake in the Liverpool Football Club.

The deal, if confirmed, would value the English Premier League side at more than $6 billion, Financial Times said in its report. Additionally, Bhatia has hired advisers to work on an offer and is in active discussion with Liverpool's current US owners Fenway Sports Group, FT cited people in the know as saying.

The valuation would have exceeded $6 billion in any transaction, according to the report, making it one of the highest ever in football history. The attempted agreement underscores the continued appeal of England's top-tier football clubs and the global reach of the Premier League.

There has been no confirmation from Bhatia as of yet, the report emphasised, adding that people familiar with the matter have clarified that no deal had yet been inked and there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.

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Who Is Amit Bhatia?

Amit Bhatia is a British-Indian businessman, entrepreneur, and investor who founded AyBe Capital Advisers (formerly known as Swordfish Investments). He currently serves as the managing director of the firm.

He is also an owner and director of Queens Park Rangers and the chairman of Breedon Group, an independent construction material supplier in the UK. Besides this, he is a founding partner of Summix Capital, a real estate private equity firm.

Bhatia is married to billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's daughter Vanisha Mittal. Mittal is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's second largest steelmaking company, as well as chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam.

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