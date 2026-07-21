Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane With Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Expected
The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts for heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.
Mumbai and neighbouring districts are bracing for intense rainfall and gusty winds, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alerts for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places, accompanied by winds reaching 50–60 kmph. Palghar is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Palghar.
Several parts of Mumbai, including Borivli, Andheri, Santacruz, Bandra and Colaba, along with Thane, witnessed early-morning showers. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa from July 21 to 26, with rain also expected across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the week.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised citizens to filter and boil water before drinking as a precautionary measure after muddy water entered the riverbed due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Mumbai's water reservoirs.
Mumbai Rains Live: Malad Trekkers Injured In Harishchandragad
Four tourists from Mumbai were seriously injured during a landslide while they were descending the Harishchandragad fort in Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Sunday amid heavy rainfall, when the historical fort was crowded with tourists.
A group of 10 trekkers from Malad had visited the fort and was descending when a landslide suddenly occurred near a horizontal rock ledge. Two tourists were buried under debris comprising soil and stones, while two others sustained serious injuries after being hit by falling rocks.
Mumbai Rains Live: Cloudy Skies In Mumbai
Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies. Morning visuals from Hutatma Chowk, South Mumbai area.
VIDEO | Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies. Morning visuals from Hutatma Chowk, South Mumbai area.#MumbaiNews #WeatherUpdate— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026
(Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/dlNx7AwRsk
Mumbai Rains Live: Heavy Rains Today
Private forecaster Rushikesh Agre said, "Vortex present over Gujarat will trigger sharp heavy rains over many parts of Mumbai starting Monday night. Tomorrow is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week. Wind gusts will also be very high. Plan accordingly. "
Mumbai Rains Live: BMC Gets Water Complaints
BMC said complaints of turbid water supply have been received from some areas of the western suburbs and city division. The Water Engineering Department is taking measures at water purification centres to reduce turbidity and ensure disinfection through adequate chlorine treatment. Citizens have been advised not to panic and to consume filtered and boiled water if they receive muddy water supply.
(Source: IANS)
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.