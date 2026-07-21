Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane With Heavy Rainfall And Strong Winds Expected

Mumbai and neighbouring districts are bracing for intense rainfall and gusty winds, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing orange alerts for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places, accompanied by winds reaching 50–60 kmph. Palghar is also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Palghar.

Several parts of Mumbai, including Borivli, Andheri, Santacruz, Bandra and Colaba, along with Thane, witnessed early-morning showers. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa from July 21 to 26, with rain also expected across Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the week.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised citizens to filter and boil water before drinking as a precautionary measure after muddy water entered the riverbed due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Mumbai's water reservoirs.