Mumbai Lakes Water Level Nears 58%; Heavy Rain Likely Till July 23, Says IMD

The water stock in Mumbai's seven lakes rose to 57.75% of their total capacity on Tuesday, up 3.70 percentage points from a day earlier following fresh rainfall across the catchment areas, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

These lakes collectively held 8,35,919 million litres of water against their 14.47 lakh million litres combined capacity.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik.

As per the BMC data, the water stock in these lakes stood at nearly 83% during the same period last year. Although reservoir levels remain well below last year's nearly 83% for the same date, recent heavy rainfall has accelerated the replenishment of Mumbai's drinking water reservoirs.

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The data for individual lakes showed varying water levels in all seven lakes. Upper Vaitarna was at 36.41% of its useful storage capacity, while Modak Sagar stood at 86.18%. Bhatsa lake was at 52.16%, and Tansa recorded a level of 93.22%. Tulsi and Vihar reservoirs remained full at 100% capacity. All lakes received significant rainfall in the past 24 hours, ranging from 48 mm to 105 mm, the data showed.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today:

Current storage: 57.75%

Increase in 24 hours: 3.70 percentage points

Water available: 8,35,919 million litres

Total capacity: 14.47 lakh million litres

Highest level: Tulsi & Vihar – 100%

Lowest level: Upper Vaitarna – 36.41%

Rain Alert In Mumbai:

Reservoir levels could continue to improve over the next few days as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Mumbai and adjoining districts till July 23.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Mumbai till Thursday, warning of isolated heavy rainfall. As per the weather agency, “heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph very likely” in Mumbai on Tuesday. In the subsequent two days, people may experience heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Similar weather will likely prevail in Palghar and Thane. In Nashik, light to moderate rainfall is likely till Wednesday, followed by thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate rainfall at isolated places on Thursday.

As per IMD's Nowcast Warning issued at 7 a.m., the alert was downgraded to yellow with the city expected to receive light rains during the early morning of July 21.

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