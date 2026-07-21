Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal Watched Japanese Videos To Evade Arrest? Shocking Details Surface

Fresh details in the Ketan Agarwal murder case suggest accused Siya Goyal allegedly watched Japanese crime videos and explored ways to evade arrest, even as investigators probe an alleged contract-killer angle and claims of meticulous planning behind the Pune businessman's killing, according to a report by ABP English.

According to investigators, prime accused Siya Goyal allegedly watched two hour-long Japanese videos related to criminal investigations and ways to avoid getting caught after committing the crime.

ALSO READ | Pune Bizman Muder: Siya Goyal's New Video Surfaces After Allegedly Killing 'Caring And Kind' Ketan Agarwal

Police authorities believe the videos were part of her efforts to understand investigative techniques and reduce the chances of detection. These findings are now being examined as part of the digital evidence.

Investigators have also uncovered an alleged contract-killer angle, according to the probe, Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly approached a person to carry out the killing.

However, the individual is said to have backed out at the last moment due to fear and is now being treated as a key witness in the case. Police have reportedly recovered CCTV footage from a hotel where the meeting allegedly took place.

Police are also examining claims that the accused had initially considered killing Agarwal through slow poisoning or leaving him permanently disabled before abandoning that plan.

Investigators said the alleged conspiracy evolved over several months before the fatal incident at Lohagad Fort.

Agarwal, who was a director of a Pune-based real estate business, died on June 18 after falling into a gorge from the Fort.

The incident was initially treated as an accidental death after Siya Goyal, who was engaged to Ketan and was going to marry him later this year, allegedly told police that he had slipped while taking photographs.

ALSO READ | 'Hang Her If...': Siya Goyal's Father Nearly Breaks Down, Says Family Being Repeatedly Targeted

However, investigators later concluded that the fall was the result of a planned murder, leading to the arrest of Goyal and her alleged partner, Chaudhary.

Police alleged that Goyal made multiple visits to Lohagad Fort with Agarwal to scout the location and had unsuccessfully attempted to kill him earlier.

According to a report cited by ABP English, police are also investigating claims that Goyal and Chaudhary secretly married last year. Investigators have sought CCTV footage and other records from a temple in Rajasthan to verify the claim.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.