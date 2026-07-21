Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's New Engagement Video With 'Caring And Kind' Ketan Agarwal Emerges

A video from the engagement ceremony of Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal has resurfaced weeks after Goyal was arrested in connection with her fiancé's death, drawing renewed attention on social media.

In the clip, shared by Pune First, Goyal is heard describing Agarwal as "caring and kind" when asked what qualities drew her to him, as the couple stood together on stage during the celebration.

Agarwal, 25, a director at the Pune-based real estate firm Success Group, died on 18 June after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala. The incident was initially treated as an accident before investigators concluded it was a case of murder. Police subsequently arrested Goyal along with her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, accusing the pair of conspiring to kill Agarwal.

Investigators allege that Goyal was reluctant to go ahead with the wedding but was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal. "The accused was apparently not mentally prepared for marriage and was under pressure from her family to accept the proposal," a senior police officer told ANI.

Both accused were remanded to police custody and were later taken back to Lohagad Fort on 29 June for a crime scene reconstruction using a dummy matching Agarwal's weight, according to police.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal's Unseen Ring Ceremony Video Surfaces Amid Probe

Investigators have also examined WhatsApp chats, call records and phone data, alleging that Goyal and Chaudhary exchanged more than 2,000 calls over seven months. Officers are additionally probing whether an earlier, unsuccessful attempt on Agarwal's life took place at the same fort on 14 June.

Agarwal held a master's degree from Babson College in the United States and a bachelor's degree from Symbiosis International University. Goyal's father, Pravin Goyal, has called the case "a very tragic event," saying the families considered Agarwal their own son too.

These allegations have not been tested in court, and the investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's Father Says She Deserves Strictest Punishment If Found Guilty

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.