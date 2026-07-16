Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal's Father Says She Deserves Strictest Punishment If Found Guilty

Praveen Goyal, the father of Siya Goyal, the 20-year-old woman accused in the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, has said his daughter should face the harshest punishment if found guilty.

Siya's father made the remark while he addressed a separate food safety action against his shop.

"Regarding my daughter, if she is found guilty, she should be given the strictest punishment. I stand with the judiciary and the law, and I will fully cooperate with the investigation," Praveen Goyal told ANI.

"But people are repeatedly targeting my family, and it feels as though I am being punished instead. My family is suffering because of this. I have been under stress for a long time," Goyal added.

On the action against his wholesale business, Goyal said: "On the morning of the 14th, at around 11:30 a.m., Food Department officials visited my shop and collected four samples.The other issue is related to my shop's licence that I have now applied for, expected to come within eight to ten days. Until then, I have been asked to keep the shop closed, and I am complying. The shop has not been sealed."

Goyal runs a wholesale dry fruits and spice business in Pune's Market Yard.

ALSO READ: Siya Goyal's Father's Shop Raided By FDA, Food Products Worth Rs 8.14 Lakh Seized

The Food and Drug Administration had earlier ordered the shop shut and seized goods worth Rs 8.14 lakh, citing violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, including non-compliance with labelling norms, signs of possible adulteration, and outdated licensing information.

His remarks come weeks after Siya Goyal, and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested in connection with the death of Ketan Agarwal, Siya's fiance, who died after falling into a valley during a trek at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18.

What was initially treated as an accident turned into a murder investigation after police said the two had confessed to pushing Agarwal off a cliff.

Both have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy. The Maharashtra government has since set up a fast-track court for the case and appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor.

ALSO READ: Pune Bizman Murder: Allegations To Proof — What Will It Take To Prove Siya Goyal's Alleged Involvement?

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