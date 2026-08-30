PM Modi’s Uzbekistan Visit Yields 11 Key Outcomes: What It Means For India | Full List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan has delivered a major upgrade in India's engagement with Central Asia, with the two countries elevating their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and announcing 11 key agreements and outcomes across trade, minerals, finance, tourism, education, digital payments and culture.

The agreements, announced at the conclusion of Modi's August 29-30 visit, seek to broaden economic ties while creating new institutional mechanisms for long-term cooperation.

Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India and Uzbekistan elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signalling a deeper and more structured engagement between the two countries, according to an official release.

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Cooperation In Mining And Critical Minerals

India's Ministry of Mines and Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology signed an MoU to expand cooperation in geology and mineral resources. The framework could open avenues for mineral exploration, resource development and technical cooperation.

For India, stronger engagement with Uzbekistan's mineral sector could support efforts to diversify sources of strategic and critical minerals.

Economic And Financial Dialogue

The two countries agreed to establish an Economic and Financial Dialogue between their finance ministries.

The mechanism will provide a formal platform to discuss macroeconomic developments, financial cooperation and ways to deepen bilateral economic engagement.

Tourism Partnership

India and Uzbekistan signed a Tourism Partnership Programme for 2026-28, aimed at increasing tourism exchanges and strengthening cooperation between the two countries' tourism institutions.

Environmental Cooperation And Aral Sea Grant

The two sides signed an agreement covering environmental protection and climate-related cooperation.

India also announced a $1 million grant for afforestation in Uzbekistan's Aral Sea region, adding an environmental dimension to the bilateral partnership and supporting restoration efforts in one of Central Asia's most environmentally fragile areas.

Higher Education And Scientific Research

India and Uzbekistan expanded cooperation in higher education, scientific research and academic exchanges, creating scope for greater institutional collaboration between universities and research bodies.

Ayurveda And Traditional Medicine

The countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in Ayurveda and traditional systems of medicine, potentially creating opportunities for exchanges in education, research and traditional healthcare practices.

Cultural Exchange Programme

A Cultural Exchange Programme for 2026-30 was signed to strengthen people-to-people ties and facilitate greater cooperation in culture and heritage.

Diplomatic Training

India's Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Uzbekistan's Diplomatic Academy agreed to cooperate in diplomatic training.

The initiative is aimed at enhancing institutional links between the two countries' foreign services.

Scholarships And Sanskrit Chair

India offered 100 Lal Bahadur Shastri Scholarships for Hindi language studies and announced an ICCR Sanskrit Chair at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

The initiatives are expected to further strengthen India's cultural and educational footprint in Uzbekistan.

UPI Payments And Gujarat-Samarkand Partnership

On the digital payments front, NPCI International Payments Ltd and Uzbekistan's National Interbank Processing Centre signed a commercial agreement that will allow Indian UPI apps to scan Uzbekistan's UZQR national QR codes for merchant payments.

The arrangement could make payments easier for Indian travellers and strengthen India's digital public infrastructure footprint overseas.

Separately, Gujarat and Uzbekistan's Samarkand region signed an agreement to establish partnership relations, creating a new state-to-region channel for economic, cultural and people-to-people cooperation.

What It Means For India

The outcomes from Modi's Uzbekistan visit go beyond diplomatic symbolism. The new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership provides a broader framework for India to expand its economic and strategic presence in Central Asia.

Mining and mineral cooperation could become particularly significant as India seeks reliable supply chains for critical resources.

The proposed financial dialogue can help institutionalise economic engagement, while UPI integration provides a tangible example of India's digital infrastructure being taken to an international market.

At the same time, scholarships, Sanskrit, Ayurveda and cultural exchanges strengthen India's soft-power outreach.

The pacts point to a broader Indian strategy in Uzbekistan—combining economic interests, critical minerals, digital payments, education, culture and environmental cooperation with a deeper strategic relationship.

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