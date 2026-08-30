Delhi Premier League 2026 Final Live Streaming: Where To Watch South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings Latest

South Delhi Superstarz have won the toss and have opted to field

South Delhi Superstarz (Playing XI): Pranav Pant, Anmol Sharma, Tejasvi Dahiya(c), Karan Garg(w), Pranshu Vijayran, Ankit Dabas, Vision Panchal, Sagar Tanwar, Anshuman Hooda, Vivek Tiwari, Divansh Rawat

Central Delhi Kings (Playing XI): Siddharth Joon(w), Samarth Singh, Yugal Saini, Jonty Sidhu(c), Aditya Bhandari, Vansh Bedi, Keshav Dabas, Tejas Baroka, Gavnish Khurana, Money Grewal, Abhishek Kumar Yadav

The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the Delhi Premier League final on Sunday, Aug. 30, as South Delhi Superstarz prepare to lock horns with Central Delhi Kings. A trophy now awaits the side that can impose its game plan in the final.

The Delhi Premier League 2026 final will begin at 8 p.m. IST on Sunday, Aug. 30. Fans can watch the match live on FanCode and JioHotstar, while the television broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network.

South Delhi Superstarz secured their place in the final by overcoming Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs in Qualifier 1. Batting first, the Superstarz posted 193 for 7 from their 20 overs, with Anmol Sharma anchoring the innings with a composed 67 from 42 balls.

Tejasvi Dahiya, the captain and wicketkeeper, added impetus to the scoring with a brisk 57 off 33 deliveries. The Kings threatened to mount a late challenge during the chase, but South Delhi held their nerve when it mattered. Divansh Rawat led the bowling effort with three wickets as the Superstarz closed out the contest and booked their spot in the title clash.

Central Delhi Kings responded emphatically after missing out in Qualifier 1, keeping their title campaign alive with a commanding display against Purani Dilli 6 in Qualifier 2. Jonty Sidhu produced a remarkable captain's innings, smashing an unbeaten 106 from just 46 balls, including five fours and 10 sixes. His assault propelled Central Delhi to 218 for 5, leaving Purani Dilli 6 with a daunting target. The bowlers completed the job, with Money Grewal, Gavnish Khurana and Tejas Baroka helping dismiss their opponents for 146 and secure a 72-run victory.

South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Kings will enter the contest with one objective: finishing the season as champions. In a final where small moments can shape the outcome, composure under pressure and the ability to seize opportunities could prove decisive. Fans can expect a fiercely contested evening of T20 cricket.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings: Date And Time

The South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings match will be played on Aug. 30 from 8 p.m. IST onwards.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings: Venue

The South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings: Live Telecast

Live telecast of South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings will be available on the Star Sports Network.

South Delhi Superstarz vs Central Delhi Kings: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live stream of the Delhi Premier League 2026 final on the apps and websites of FanCode and JioHotstar.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.