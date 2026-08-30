Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 10: Nivin Pauly Film Powers Through Second Weekend

Ten days into its theatrical run, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to hold the audience's attention. The film has put up another healthy number on its second Sunday, keeping its box-office run strong.

Day 10 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has earned Rs 6.34 crore net in India on Day 10 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 78.39 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 91.48 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Box Office Journey So Far

The romantic comedy opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1 and saw good growth over the opening weekend, collecting Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3.

It remained strong during the weekdays, earning Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

The second weekend began with Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9. The film has now added another Rs 6.34 crore on Day 10 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 78.39 crore.

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About The Film

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The cast also includes Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story follows Ashley, who returns home after spending time abroad. A wedding next door brings back memories of her first love, Justin, leading to a story about love, family, old memories and second chances.

The film is helmed by Girish A.D. and backed by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The film is produced under the banners of Fahadh Faasil and Friends, Bhavana Studios and Working Class Hero.

The music is composed by Vishnu Vijay, while Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor.

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