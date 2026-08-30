Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 31: MCU Film Sees Fresh Momentum In India

A month after its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to find audiences, with collections rising on its fifth weekend.

The superhero film earned Rs 1.85 crore net in India on Day 31, taking its total India net collection to Rs 492.06 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 588.12 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 2,185.30 crore on Day 31.

Box Office Performance So Far

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday, Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday. Its first-week collection stood at Rs 334.75 crore.

The film added Rs 108.65 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 32 crore in its third week and Rs 13.65 crore in its fourth week.

The film collected Rs 9.65 crore over its fourth weekend (Days 23-25), before earning Rs 1.16 crore on Day 30 and rising to Rs 1.85 crore on Day 31 as it entered its fifth weekend.

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About The Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he continues his life as Spider-Man while facing new challenges and a dangerous threat.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink. It released in theatres on July 30, 2026.

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Weekly Collections Summary:

Week 1: Rs 334.75 crore

Week 2: Rs 108.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 32 crore

Week 4: Rs 13.65 crore

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