Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway Team Up For 'Days Of Thunder' Sequel; Release Date Revealed

Tom Cruise is returning to the racing world with a sequel to Days Of Thunder more than three decades after the original, and Anne Hathaway will join him.



Cruise confirmed Hathaway's casting in a social media post on August 29, sharing a picture of the two stars beside a yellow NASCAR race car at Daytona International Speedway. The car featured the words, "Days of Thunder, Summer 2028."



In the accompanying video, a pregnant Hathaway says, "I'm going to have this baby." Cruise responds, "That's a good idea. You have a baby and then we're going to make this movie."

— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 29, 2026

What We Know About The Sequel?

According to Deadline, Hathaway is expected to play a race car team owner and engineer. Cruise will return as Cole Trickle, the NASCAR driver he played in the original film.



Jonathan Levine will direct the sequel, while Will Staples is writing the screenplay. Cruise will produce the film with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. Levine has directed movies including 50/50, Warm Bodies, The Night Before, Snatched and Long Shot.



The sequel is another big project for Hathaway, who recently appeared in The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End Of Oak Street. She will next be seen in Verity, and also has Alone At Dawn and The Princess Diaries 3 coming up. Cruise, meanwhile, is set to star in Digger with Sandra Hüller.



Paramount Pictures has set June 2, 2028 as the worldwide theatrical release date. The sequel will be filmed for IMAX and will also be released in premium formats such as Dolby Cinema and 4DX.

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About Days Of Thunder



The original Days Of Thunder came out in 1990 and was directed by the late Tony Scott. Cruise played Cole Trickle, a young and ambitious NASCAR driver trying to make his mark in the sport while dealing with challenges away from the track as well.



Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, John C. Reilly, Cary Elwes, Caroline Williams and Michael Rooker were also part of the film. Cruise came up with the story, while Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer produced it.



The film earned $82.6 million in the US and $157.9 million worldwide.

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