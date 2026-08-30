Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

The mystery is getting bigger, and the stakes are rising for Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

After Episode 2 took their investigation in a dangerous new direction, Lanterns Episode 3 is set to uncover more secrets from John's past while pushing the duo deeper into the mystery.

Here's a quick look at what happened and what to expect next.

What Happened In Episode 2?

In Episode 2, titled Trust Fall, Hal sends John back to Coast City to retrieve his lantern while he continues investigating the shooting. Hal discovers that the stadium's metal detectors can secretly detect aliens and tries to question William, who has him shot by a sniper.

After Hal recovers, John retrieves his power battery and Green Lantern suit but is kidnapped by aliens searching for a dangerous Manhunter. They give John 48 hours to find it or face the destruction of Rushville. Meanwhile, Hal seeks answers from his former mentor, Sinestro, who appears particularly interested in John.

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What To Expect From Episode 3?

Episode 3 will explore John Stewart's troubled childhood and family history, revealing more about his past. The tension between John and Hal is also expected to grow as Sinestro warns Hal that John could be an even bigger threat than the Manhunter. The investigation will expand into a larger cosmic mystery, with previews also teasing Hal's classic Green Lantern mask.

Cast And Crew

Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. The supporting cast includes Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Ulrich Thomsen, Nicole Ari Parker, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Nathan Fillion.

The series is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, with Mundy serving as showrunner. James Hawes directed the first two episodes, while Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also directed episodes.

When, Where To Watch?

Lanterns Season 1 Episode 3, titled OutKast, will be available on JioHotstar from 6:31 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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Watch The Episode 3 Teaser Here:

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