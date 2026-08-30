8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Staff Side General Secy Denies Rumours Of Stopping Pension To Retirees

Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary of the Staff Side of the National Council (Joint Consultative Machinery), has dismissed as false a wave of social media messages claiming that pensions for certain categories of central government retirees are set to be stopped or excluded from revision under the 8th Pay Commission.

In a video message posted on X on Saturday, Mishra said several pensioners had contacted him directly after messages began circulating in his name suggesting that pension payouts would cease, or that only employees retiring after 2026 would be eligible for pension and its revision.

"All these things are completely baseless, and you should not believe them," Mishra said.

"We are currently discussing this subject in the Pay Commission, and I am fully hopeful that pensioners, whether from earlier or later, will definitely continue to receive their pensions, and there will be continuous improvement in them."

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Mishra, who also serves as AIRF's general secretary, said he had no means of restraining the channels spreading such claims but urged pensioners to rely only on information issued through official union handles. "Messages from other channels spreading such misleading news do not need attention," he said.

The 8th Central Pay Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, had its terms of reference approved by the Union Cabinet in October 2025, and is expected to submit its report within 18 months, covering salary and pension revisions for close to 50 lakh central government employees and 69 lakh pensioners.

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The NC-JCM Staff Side, in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2025, had sought amendments to the terms of reference, including the explicit inclusion of existing pensioners and family pensioners within the scope of pension revision, along with a directive to the commission to recommend an implementation date.

The union body has continued to press these demands with the commission in subsequent months, alongside broader charter-of-demands discussions on fitment factors and allowances for serving employees.

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