Five Stocks To Buy Today: Piramal Pharma, Wockhardt, CG Power, And More | August 28

Technical analysts have recommended five stocks for investors and traders, with potential upside based on their respective target prices. The list includes Piramal Pharma Ltd. , Wockhardt Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Adani Power Ltd. and Delhivery.

Piramal Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 214.90)

Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, has recommended buying Piramal Pharma shares at Rs 214.95. He has placed the stop-loss at Rs 208 and set a target price of Rs 230. The target indicates a potential upside of around 7% from the recommended entry price.

Wockhardt Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,971.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Wockhardt shares in the range of Rs 1,940 to Rs 1,962. He has advised traders to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 1,779. The target price has been set at Rs 2,323, implying potential gains of up to 20% from the lower end of the suggested buying range.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd. (CMP: Rs 892.30)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade has also recommended buying CG Power and Industrial Solutions shares between Rs 888 and Rs 898. The stop-loss for the trade has been placed at Rs 799, while the target price stands at Rs 1,100. The stock could offer an upside of around 24% from the lower end of the recommended range if it reaches the target.

Delhivery (CMP: Rs 466.00)

Jigar Shantilal Patel has recommended buying Delhivery shares between Rs 455 and Rs 460. He has set the stop-loss at Rs 440 and the target price at Rs 500. The target implies a potential upside of around 10% from the lower end of the suggested buying range.

Adani Power Ltd. (CMP: Rs 215.80)

Jigar Shantilal Patel, Senior Manager, Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, has advised buying Adani Power shares in the range of Rs 213 to Rs 216. Patel has recommended a stop-loss at Rs 205 and a target price of Rs 232. The target suggests a potential upside of nearly 9 per cent from the lower end of the buying range.

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