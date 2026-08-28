Nepal Tragedy: Viral Video Shows Men Stealing Jewellery From Deceased Flash Flood Victim

Amid the devastation caused by severe flooding in Nepal, a disturbing incident involving the alleged theft of jewellery from a deceased woman has sparked widespread outrage on social media, raising fresh concerns over the treatment and dignity of disaster victims.

Photos and videos circulating online appear to show individuals removing valuables from the body of a woman who was swept away by floodwaters and became trapped in mud, wood and debris following the flash floods.

ALSO READ: Gold To Retain Glitter? Expert Explains Why 'Broader Uptrend' Stays Despite Fed Rate Hike Bets

The footage was accompanied by a social media post questioning how people could search for gold among victims of a disaster that had already claimed numerous lives.

The men were accused of attempting to take the woman's jewellery, including gold ornaments, while she remained trapped among the flood debris.

The video prompted strong condemnation online, with users describing the alleged act as deeply inhumane and a violation of the dignity owed to those who died in the disaster.

The incident also raised concerns beyond the theft itself. Removing jewellery and other personal belongings from unidentified victims could potentially make it more difficult for authorities and families to establish the identities of those who died.

Following the public backlash and circulation of the video, Nepal Police reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

Two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Madan Gurung and 38-year-old Umesh Chaudhary, were reportedly arrested near Pokhara Bus Park in Bharatpur. They were taken into custody in connection with allegations of desecrating the deceased and stealing valuables from disaster victims, LatestLY reported.

ALSO READ: Asian Stock Markets Today: Nikkei Rises As Investors Await Fed Chair Warsh's Speech

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.