Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses In Mumbai, Adjoining Areas To Cater Rush

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will run 136 additional buses on Friday to cater to the expected rush on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, officials said on Thursday.

The special services will operate from 10.30 am onwards from various depots of the civic-run transport utility across Mumbai and neighbouring areas, they said.

These buses will connect major train and bus stations besides residential areas, with services to multiple destinations, including Mahul, Sion, Chembur, Colaba, Sewree, Vashi, Airoli, Bhayandar, Borivali, Mulund, Thane, Nerul and Belapur (both in Navi Mumbai), informed the officials.

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The services will be operated from 22 depots, including Backbay, Mumbai Central, Worli, Wadala, Anik, Pratiksha Nagar, Dharavi, Kalakilla, Santacruz, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Mulund, Kurla, Majas, Dindoshi, Magathane, Oshiwara, Malvani, Poisar and Gorai.

The move is aimed at facilitating commuters travelling for Rakshabandhan festivities and meeting the anticipated increase in demand for public transport, the officials said.

BEST said it will operate more additional buses if there is high demand on any particular routes.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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