'May The Bond Of Love, Affection Remain Forever': PM Modi Extends Greetings On Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the festival's message of love, trust and affection between brothers and sisters.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi wished citizens on the auspicious occasion and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. He also prayed that the bonds of affection, affinity and mutual trust symbolised by Raksha Bandhan remain unbroken.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings through Instagram, describing Raksha Bandhan as a festival dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters. He wished that the occasion would bring happiness, peace and prosperity to people across the country.

Meanwhile, students from the Patwa group in Bihar prepared special Rakhis for Prime Minister Modi and soldiers serving along the country's borders.

The students, who are preparing for competitive examinations, made a Rakhi for the Prime Minister featuring the colours of the national tricolour. They described the special Rakhi as a symbol of India's unity, integrity and patriotism.

The students said their creation represented more than a traditional sacred thread, describing it as an expression of their emotions and commitment towards the nation.

As part of their tribute to the armed forces, the students also prepared more than 1,000 Rakhis bearing the emblem of the Indian Army. The Rakhis are scheduled to be sent by post to various Army camps across the country.

The initiative aims to convey the affection, gratitude and respect of citizens to soldiers stationed far from their families while protecting India's borders.

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