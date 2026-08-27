India Says 285 Citizens Unreachable After Nepal Floods

India said as many as 285 of its nationals, including workers at a power project, remain unreachable after catastrophic flash floods swept through Nepal, according to a latest post on X by the country's foreign ministry spokesperson.

Those unreachable include workers at the Trishuli 1 power facility and groups of travelers from several Indian states, many of whom were headed for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters earlier in New Delhi on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Border Lakes On The Brink: China, Nepal Issue Fresh Warnings After Catastrophic Floods

“As you well understand, that communication lines in that area they are totally disrupted, and therefore it has been difficult to get in touch with people on ground,” he said.

Trishuli 1 is a 216 megawatt project being built in Nepal's Rasuwa district, one of the most affected by the flash floods. Nine international lenders, including International Finance Corp., Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, are providing credit for construction, according to Nepal's energy and water ministry's website. Over 30 Indian workers at the project have been rescued so far, Jaiswal said on X.

The Indian official's comments come as rescue efforts intensify in China and Nepal to find hundreds of people missing after Wednesday's devastating flash floods inundated villages and swept away buildings. Nearly 270 people have been killed and more than 1,400 remain missing, including over 500 foreigners, according to officials.

Indians make up the largest group of foreign tourists affected by the disaster, according to Nepalese tourism officials. Many of them were traveling on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, an arduous journey that can take up to 25 days.

Read more: India Pilgrims Missing After Nepal Floods Ravage Himalayan Route

The disaster is also threatening communities downstream in India. The country's Central Water Commission warned a sudden rise in Nepal's Trishuli River, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) from the Indian border, could travel downstream into the Gandak, a major river that crosses into India and runs through the densely populated state of Bihar before joining the Ganges.

“State governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have taken measures such as required evacuation and other support to local Indian communities near the India–Nepal border,” according to a statement. “Both states have been advised to remain alert and maintain close monitoring of the situation.”

The two states together are home to more than 300 million people.

“No panic-like situation has arisen,” it added.

The floods have also prompted a rescue and diplomatic effort by New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and offered humanitarian assistance.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Death Toll Crosses 350; Rescue Efforts Still Underway

An Indian Air Force heavy transport aircraft left for Nepal on Thursday carrying more than 35 tons of relief material from India, according to the Indian Air Force.

New Delhi dispatched more than 10 tons of relief material — including medicines, tents and solar lamps — on Wednesday, making India one of the first countries to send aid to the Himalayan nation.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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