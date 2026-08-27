Google Cloud, boAt Parent Company Partner To Add Gemini To Crest AI Smart Audio Devices

Google Cloud and Imagine Marketing, the parent company of audio and wearables brand boAt, have joined hands to add AI features built with Google Gemini to their Crest AI lineup of smart audio devices, a joint statement said on Thursday.

With this partnership, boAt expects to provide voice-based commands to operate audio devices and address challenges related to Indian dialects by using Google Cloud infrastructure and the multimodal capabilities of Gemini Live on the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.

"By integrating Google's Gemini into our Crest AI devices, we are taking a massive leap forward. We are moving beyond basic voice assistants to create intelligent, conversational agents for general voice queries, device control, music playback, productivity, language translation and FAQ support. Partnering with Google Cloud allows us to scale this vision and redefine the future of ambient computing in India and beyond,” boAt CEO Gaurav Nayyar said.

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Crest AI devices will also be integrated with Google Workspace, transforming boAt audio devices into hands-free productivity companions that enables users to manage their Gmail, Tasks and Calendar through voice, the statement said. "Voice and vernacular are the next frontier for AI in India, and Gemini Live helps make that possible. With Google Cloud's infrastructure underpinning them, boAt can scale this to millions of users across India," Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashi Sreedharan said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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