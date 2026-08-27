Data Of 8.7 Million Customers Stolen In Cyberattack On Three UK Airports

Private data belonging to millions of customers was stolen in a cyberattack affecting three British airports, Manchester Airports Group said on Thursday, adding that the incident had not disrupted flights or airport operations.

Manchester Airports Group, which operates Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, said the data of 8.7 million customers had been compromised.

The stolen information included email addresses, phone numbers, vehicle registration details and postcodes.

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Cyberattack Did Not Disrupt Airport Operations

The group said the cyberattack occurred over the weekend and that it became aware of the incident on Tuesday.

The incident had “not resulted in any operational disruption”, with airport operations remaining unaffected, MAG said in a statement.

"At no point has passenger safety or aviation security been compromised," it said, adding that bank and payment details were also not affected.

The airport operator attributed the cyberattack to “an unauthorised third party” but did not provide further details.

"A quantity of customer data has been obtained that relates to car park, lounge and Fast Track bookings and in-airport WiFi sign-up," it said.

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"We immediately contained the risk and have been working with specialist advisors and taking appropriate steps to protect our customers and systems," the group added.

Britain has also faced a series of major cyberattacks in recent years, with businesses including Co-op, Marks & Spencer, Harrods and Jaguar Land Rover among those targeted in separate incidents last year.

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