Pharma Sector Is India's Strategic Asset, Says Amit Shah, Stresses Need For Innovation

India's pharmaceutical sector is its "national strategic asset", and the country has not just to become self-reliant but also to supply medicines to the world, Union minister Amit Shah said here Thursday.

Speaking at an awards ceremony here, he also expressed confidence that the Bulk Drug Park and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for the pharma sector will be "very effective" in breaking the hegemony of China.

The Narendra Modi government has come up with several schemes to make the sector strong, but the industries will have to focus on research and innovation in order to move forward, he said.

"At one time we were very ahead in pharma, but gradually our place was taken by China. But I still maintain that the Indian pharma sector is India's national strategic asset and we should never let it go unnoticed. This is our tradition," the Union Home Minister said, addressing a gathering at PharmInnova Awards ceremony 2026 which recognises outstanding research in pharmaceutical sciences.

"It is now the turn of the (pharma) industry to not only make India self-reliant in the field of medicines but also provide medicines to the world," he said.

ALSO READ: Indian Pharma Has Little Reason To Fear Trump: Juliana Liu

"Every company will have to concentrate on research and encourage students and professors doing research. The Government of India has introduced three schemes for research. Still, if a company believes that it is a small company, then five companies can work together on the basis of profit sharing," Shah said.

The Modi government implemented PLI scheme in the pharma sector to encourage manufacturing of critical API materials and medical devices in India, he noted, adding that a world-class manufacturing ecosystem is being created under the rules of Bulk Drug and Medical Device Park Policy.

"I have done a detailed study of the Bulk Drug Park and PLI scheme which is meant for the pharma sector. Both these schemes are going to be very effective in the coming days to break the hegemony of China. Till now an investment of Rs 67,000 crore has been made, and we have exported drugs worth more than Rs 3.64 lakh crore from here," he said.

"The Government of India has made arrangements to ensure that Indians get all these things like bandage, CT scan and MRI machine through indigenous production before 2028. Many companies are working, there is a need to encourage and provide a platform to our youth," the Union minister said.

ALSO READ: Need One Or Two Indian Pharma Firms To Be Among Global Top 5, Says Modi

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.