Legal AI Race Heats Up: Google Targets Law Firms With Gemini Enterprise Expansion

Gemini Enterprise for Legal, a purpose-built agentic AI solution designed especially for the stringent compliance, security, and workflow requirements of the legal business, has been formally introduced by Google Cloud. This customised version, which was unveiled on August 25, 2026, goes beyond passive chat boxes to active execution. It presents domain-specific AI agents that carry out intricate legal and administrative tasks with little human supervision.

According to a report by Reuters, Alphabet's Google on Tuesday added new capabilities for attorneys and law firms to its Gemini Enterprise artificial intelligence platform, hastening the competition among tech businesses to satisfy the legal industry's need for AI.

The company claimed that its Gemini Enterprise for Legal would assist law firms in using AI to handle complex and repetitive tasks so that attorneys could concentrate on higher-value services while maintaining the security and confidentiality of client data.

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Google claims that the new Gemini Enterprise plug-in can handle specific legal and administrative tasks with little to no human monitoring. It also integrates with data platforms and legal applications.

In an effort to draw in more corporate clients with its AI products, Alphabet introduced Gemini Enterprise for business clients in October. One of Alphabet's companies with the quickest rate of growth is Google Cloud.

In addition to legal, Google on Tuesday said it ​was releasing industry tools for the financial services sector and will eventually roll out other industry-specific capabilities.

In recent months, rival AI firms like Anthropic have also increased the scope of their enterprise services, including in the legal industry. According to a 2026 Deloitte research on the use of AI in the legal sector, law firms are making significant investments in the technology as part of a transition that is still in its early phases.

One of the rivals for market dominance in the legal sector is Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters and Westlaw's legal research database. It introduced Thomson 1.0, a proprietary large language model designed for professional use and trained on its legal research information, on Monday. It claimed that the model draws from decades of its own "authoritative" legal content and is based on open-source technology.

According to Google, its platform would securely and directly link to other legal technology platforms held by Thomson Reuters, Harvey, a legal AI software provider, LexisNexis, a data analytics business, and others.

Generative AI systems that may help with legal research, draft filings, and other legal activities are being quickly adopted by law firms. In an effort to reduce expenses and boost productivity, several businesses are also utilising AI for client and case management.

According to Amrita Mehrok, a Google Cloud product director at the company, Google's new solution is made to be adaptable for law firms, giving them the option to select from AI models built into the platform.

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Some big legal firms are developing their own AI systems, while others have established strategic alliances with AI vendors. Weil Gotshal, Cleary Gottlieb, Freshfields, and Williams & Connolly are among the companies working with Google on Gemini Enterprise for Legal, according to Google.

In an interview, Jonathan Soler, co-managing partner of Weil Gotshal, stated that customers are increasingly expecting their attorneys to use AI and benefit from its efficiencies.

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