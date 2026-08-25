Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Rebound As Treasury Yields Slip; Nasdaq Up On Chip Boost

Minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.07%, while the S&P 500 saw a 0.38% increase, the Nasdaq Composite logged the highest surge at 0.89%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Rebound As Treasury Yields Slip; Nasdaq Up On Chip Boost
US Market Indices commenced their trading session in the green on Tuesday.
Photo Source: Freepik
  • US stock indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nasdaq leading gains after opening bell
  • Dow Jones rose 0.07% to 53,455.01, S&P 500 increased 0.38% to 7,682.14
  • Nasdaq Composite surged 0.89% to 26,210.23 driven by chip stock rebound
What is the expected impact of the upcoming PCE index reading?

US stock market indices opened in the green on Tuesday, as investors breathed relief over declining oil prices, and ease in US Treasury yields. A rebound in chip stocks led to a spike in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite minutes after the opening bell.

Minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 0.07% to 53,455.01, while the S&P 500 saw a 0.38% increase to 7,682.14, the Nasdaq Composite logged the highest surge at 0.89% to 26,210.231.

The US 10-Year Treasury bond yield had slipped by about 4.7% after the opening bell.

The price of oil also saw a decline with Brent crude trading at a 2.76% downturn at $88.04 per barrel at 7:42 p.m. IST. 

Shares of Advanced Micro Systems saw a 3.92% or 17.92 point increase to $474.66, while Micron Technology was trading at a 2.28% or 20.80 point rise to $931.23, Nvidia's shares surged 2.36% or 4.92 points to $213.40.

Analysts projected notable growth for the chipmaking sector due to data centre expansions, prevalence of agentic computing workloads as well as CPU coordinating AI acclerators, as per reports.

ALSO READ: Brent Plunges 3%, Retreats To $87 As US 'Sending Diplomats' Back To Gulf Calms Oil Market

The semiconductor sector also displayed strong investor sentiment on a pre-market basis due to Nvidia's upcoming second quarter results for the financial year 2027, which is set to be announced on Aug. 26.

US stock market traders are also on the lookout for the personal consumption expenditure price index reading for the month of July which will be released on Wednesday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Canada Slaps Up To 50% Tariffs On $20-Billion US Imports As Trade War Worsens

Canada Slaps Up To 50% Tariffs On $20-Billion US Imports As Trade War Worsens

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com