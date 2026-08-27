Border Lakes On The Brink: China, Nepal Issue Fresh Warnings After Catastrophic Floods

Nepal and China have issued fresh flood warnings after barrier lakes formed by debris in the Himalayas began rising, threatening to burst in areas already devastated by this week's catastrophic floods.

Rescue operations continued on Thursday across debris-strewn valleys and hillsides along the Nepal-China border. Nearly 1,000 people remain missing after Wednesday's floods struck parts of Nepal and China's Tibet, killing at least 362 people.

According to Reuters, both the countries have attributed the flooding to a glacier collapse that sent rocks, ice, mud and other debris into mountain river systems.

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Nepal's disaster authority warned that a lake formed after debris blocked a river at the flood-hit site was continuing to rise, raising the risk of a sudden breach.

It urged residents living along lower river banks, passengers and rescue teams to stay away from riverbanks and other vulnerable areas.

China separately warned that around 3 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to roughly 1,200 Olympic-sized swimming pools, could flow into a barrier lake on its side of the border over the next three days.

The Chinese authorities said the lake faces a high risk of breaching, with peak water flow expected around September 1.

Aerial footage released by Chinese state broadcaster CGTN showed large volumes of muddy water collecting in a basin with no visible outlet. Trees and bushes were already submerged, while the rising water appeared to be pressing against a wall of debris and rocks.

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The threat could worsen as more rainfall is forecast across the region over the coming week, Chinese state media reported, citing the country's water resources ministry.

"The volume of water is continuing to increase, and so is the risk," Zhu Jinfeng, a researcher at the ministry's hydrology department, told CCTV.

The warnings have already prompted some rescue workers in Nepal to move to higher ground.

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