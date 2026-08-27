Nepal Floods: 24x7 Control Room Set-Up In Ministry Of External Affairs - Check Key Contact Numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24x7 Control Room with regards to the ongoing flood situation in Nepal according to a press release from the organisation on Thursday.

The telephone numbers to contact the Control Room are: +91 11 2308 8718, +91 11 2308 8719. One can also reach out to them via WhatsApp calls and messages at +91 9968291988. They can also be reached via email at: 'situationroom@mea.gov.in'.

ALSO READ: What Caused Nepal Flash Floods?: 160 Killed, Several Missing — What We Know & Don't Know

The release also listed emergency contact numbers of Embassy of India in Kathmandu which are also reachable via WhatsApp: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117



Nepal's authorities can be contacted via the following helpline numbers:

Tourist Police: +977 9851289445

Nepal Army: +977 9851072914 (email: dgmi-foreign@nepalarmy.mil.np)

NDRRMA: +977 9851320269 / +977 9849281097 / @NDRRMA_Nepal



Rasuwa Police: +977 9851254960

Assistant Chief District Officer, Rasuwa: +977 9851164422



Nuwakot Police: +977 9851282380

Assistant Chief District Officer, Nuwakot: +977 9851248777



Dhading Police: +977 9851229860

Chief District Officer, Dhading: +977 9851247777



Chitwan Police: +977 9855013999

Assistant Chief District Officer, Chitwan: +977 9855088891

Nepal Flash Floods Situation

Devastating flash floods struck Nepal on Wednesday, leaving up to 800 people missing and up to 270 casualties in the Himalayan nation. As per the US Geological Survey, the floods were caused by glacier collapse and debris flow. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday said at least 300 Indian nationals, mostly Manasarovar pilgrims, remained missing.

ALSO READ: 300 Indians Missing After Nepal Flash Floods, Death Toll Rises To Over 160: Minister Shisir Khanal

Khanal told NDTV that "town after town have been wiped out within hours" in the Rasuwa region, with thousands of families losing their homes.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," he said.

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