300 Indians Missing After Nepal Flash Floods, Death Toll Rises To Over 160: Minister Shisir Khanal

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Thursday said at least 300 Indian nationals, mostly Manasarovar pilgrims, remain missing following the devastating flash floods that struck the Himalayan nation, even as the confirmed death toll climbed to 160.

Speaking at the NDTV World Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu, Khanal said "town after town have been wiped out within hours" in the Rasuwa region, with thousands of families losing their homes.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," he said.

On the Indian nationals affected, Khanal explained that foreign pilgrims, including Indians, typically take a route through the affected area en route to the Manasarovar Yatra.

"Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing and the government is trying to establish contact with them," he said, adding that around 500 foreign nationals in total are currently out of contact. He said Nepal has remained in constant touch with foreign embassies over the safety of missing nationals.

"We are as committed to the safety and well being of foreign nationals as we are to the Nepali citizens," Khanal said.

Describing the floods as one of the worst disasters to have struck Nepal in recent times, the minister thanked India for swiftly sending relief material.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Seven Maharashtra Tourists Stranded, Four Safe; CMO Issues Helpline Numbers

"Right now the focus is on rescue and immediate relief. Many from across the globe are supporting and empathising with Nepal. Government of India has already sent relief. We express gratitude," he said.

Khanal also appealed to the international community to continue visiting Nepal to aid its recovery, stressing that most tourist destinations remain untouched by the disaster. "Beyond immediate relief, it is important that the world remain connected with Nepal and help us rebuild.

Tourism is critical to our rebuilding efforts... Places like Pokhara and Mount Everest Region are open to tourists and safe. Request people to spend their tourism dollar in Nepal which will help us rebuild over the next few months," he urged.

Recalling the country's recovery from the 2015 earthquake, Khanal expressed confidence in Nepal's resilience. "We have emerged stronger after past tragedies, most recently the big 2015 earthquake. Nepal will rebuild itself again," he said.

ALSO READ: Caught On Camera: 10 Videos Show Devastating Impact Of Nepal's Flash Floods As Hundreds Missing

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.