Caught On Camera: 10 Videos Show Devastating Impact Of Nepal's Flash Floods As Hundreds Missing

A massive landslide equivalent to the force of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Nepal-China border on Wednesday morning, triggering catastrophic flash flooding that killed more than 150 people and left hundreds missing, according to officials and reports.
This is seriously scary. CCTV footage from Gyirong Port in Tibet, China, directly opposite Nepal's Rasuwa district. This flash flood hit here first and later caused massive havoc in Nepal. Can't even imagine someone surviving this. Prayers for everyone affected. ???? https://t.co/o805P8KGSu pic.twitter.com/31QzZ64aBD— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2026
The disaster caused widespread destruction across Nepal and China's Tibet region, with powerful torrents of water sweeping through villages and damaging infrastructure. Dramatic footage showed floodwaters surging across the border, while a mudslide struck China's Gyirong port, as per CNN.
Scary visuals from today show people desperately running for safety as the flash flood hits Gyirong Port, China, but they couldn't find a safe place to escape.— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026
The flood later hit Nepal, with hundreds reported missing, including 126 Indian tourists. pic.twitter.com/4wzPFeYWYJ
ALSO READ: What Caused Nepal Flash Floods?: 160 Killed, Several Missing — What We Know & Don't Know
#WATCH | Nepal: Visuals from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2026
The swollen Bhotekoshi River tore through Nuwakot, leading to homes being swept away, families being separated, and many people still missing. pic.twitter.com/oQ2MJpnxsP
Nepal's Tourism Ministry said around 403 tourists, including 341 foreign nationals, remained unaccounted for following the flooding. The missing foreigners included 142 Indians, as well as nationals from Australia, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. At least 47 Americans were reportedly among those missing.
भोटेकोसी नदी रसुवामा तिब्बत तर्फबाट ठुलो बाढी प्रवेश गरेकोले अर्को सूचना नआउँदासम्म त्रीशुली नदीको तटिय क्षेत्रका जिल्लाहरु नुवाकोट, धादिङ, चितवन, गोरखा लगायतका स्थानहरूमा उच्च सतर्कता सहित सुरक्षित स्थानमा रहन अनुरोध छ। pic.twitter.com/Zun6icZZCM— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
The affected region lies along a popular route to Mount Kailash, a sacred Himalayan mountain in Tibet that attracts Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Bonpo pilgrims.
Tragedy in Nepal near the border with Tibet, as what appears to be a glacial lake in China burst, sending a wall of water through mountain villages north of Kathmandu and washing away everything in its path. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VQfMmYF1kN— Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) August 26, 2026
Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said 28 police personnel were also missing as search and rescue operations continued.
एकअर्कालाई सहयोग गरौं।— Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) August 26, 2026
अफवाहमा विश्वास नगरौं।#नेपालप्रहरी #ToServeandProtect #nepalpolice #RasuwaFlood pic.twitter.com/aA68NX4Rzq
Authorities reported that at least three people had died and 265 remained missing in Gyirong county in Tibet. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said casualty figures were still being verified.
Breaking : Visuals show sudden massive flooding, sparking panic as residents evacuate their homes and move to safer areas in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/PQyyWOKIgx— World Updates (@Updatesofwworld) August 26, 2026
The flooding was reportedly triggered after a powerful landslide blocked the Bhote Koshi River, sending a huge volume of water downstream from China into Nepal. Scientists believe a glacier may have broken off and fallen into the valley, potentially triggering or worsening the landslide and subsequent flooding.
????????This is the kind of flood that gives you seconds to react.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 26, 2026
Ground-level footage shows people running for their lives as a flash flood suddenly tears through the Nepal–Tibet region.
One moment it's a river. The next, it's a wall of water.
Writer: Lynnpic.twitter.com/wrzCovtCd2
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah urged people to remain united as rescue operations continued. He said the government would take responsibility for rescue, treatment, food and shelter as authorities worked to locate those still missing, Al Jazeera reported.
Dozens DISAPPEAR as Nepal flash flood SWALLOWS ENTIRE NEIGHBORHOOD— RT (@RT_com) August 26, 2026
Horrifying footage shows parking lot TORN APART as raging floodwaters HURL CARS AROUND LIKE TOYS pic.twitter.com/E5ZGELOYpM
ALSO READ: '109 Indians Missing': Flood Wreaks Havoc In Nepal, Death Toll Mounts To Eight
Flash Flood Nepal China Border!#Nepal में हजारों लोग बे घर हो गए पहाड़ो में रहने को मजबूर हैं इनका दुःख कोई नहीं समझ सकता।— ????????????????????????????_???????????? (@Mariyam_MBD) August 26, 2026
Pray ???? for Nepal pic.twitter.com/zw2QOTLUJl
Search and rescue operations continued through the night, with officials warning that the death toll could rise.
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