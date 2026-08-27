Caught On Camera: 10 Videos Show Devastating Impact Of Nepal's Flash Floods As Hundreds Missing

A massive landslide equivalent to the force of a 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the Nepal-China border on Wednesday morning, triggering catastrophic flash flooding that killed more than 150 people and left hundreds missing, according to officials and reports.

The disaster caused widespread destruction across Nepal and China's Tibet region, with powerful torrents of water sweeping through villages and damaging infrastructure. Dramatic footage showed floodwaters surging across the border, while a mudslide struck China's Gyirong port, as per CNN.

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Nepal's Tourism Ministry said around 403 tourists, including 341 foreign nationals, remained unaccounted for following the flooding. The missing foreigners included 142 Indians, as well as nationals from Australia, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, South Korea and the United States. At least 47 Americans were reportedly among those missing.

The affected region lies along a popular route to Mount Kailash, a sacred Himalayan mountain in Tibet that attracts Hindu, Buddhist, Jain and Bonpo pilgrims.

Nepal Police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle said 28 police personnel were also missing as search and rescue operations continued.

Authorities reported that at least three people had died and 265 remained missing in Gyirong county in Tibet. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said casualty figures were still being verified.

The flooding was reportedly triggered after a powerful landslide blocked the Bhote Koshi River, sending a huge volume of water downstream from China into Nepal. Scientists believe a glacier may have broken off and fallen into the valley, potentially triggering or worsening the landslide and subsequent flooding.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah urged people to remain united as rescue operations continued. He said the government would take responsibility for rescue, treatment, food and shelter as authorities worked to locate those still missing, Al Jazeera reported.

ALSO READ: '109 Indians Missing': Flood Wreaks Havoc In Nepal, Death Toll Mounts To Eight

Search and rescue operations continued through the night, with officials warning that the death toll could rise.

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