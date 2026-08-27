Andhra Pradesh Accident: Seven People Including Three Women Killed In Palnadu

Seven people including three women were killed in a tragic road accident at Chilakaluripet Adda Road Centre in Palnadu district, according to a report in NDTV. The accident occurred when the victims were reportedly returning home after attending a birthday celebration at Kondamunjulur in Prakasam district.

Nine people sustained serious injuries and are said to be in a critical condition. Four of the injured have been shifted to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for further treatment.

AP Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock and grief over the tragic road accident, saying the injured would be given the best possible treatment and the government would stand by the families of the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed profound sorrow over the death of seven people in a horrific road accident that occurred near Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district in the early hours of the morning. He has learned the details of the accident from the officials and has assured better medical assistance the injured. Kalyan has directed the concerned officials to conduct a special drive and inspections on private buses. He has assured that the coalition government will stand by the families of the deceased in every possible way.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed shock and sorrow over the accident, describing the loss of seven lives in the collision as deeply tragic. He lamented the continued loss of precious lives in road accidents and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. "Journeys should take people to their destination, not become their final journey," the minister said.

Reddy directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and instructed transport authorities to take immediate steps to restore normal traffic movement at the accident site.

He also appealed to the public to exercise caution while travelling and to strictly adhere to road safety regulations.

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