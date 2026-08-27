Twitter Making A Comeback? Operation Bluebird Launches Twitter.now

The Twitter name has returned to social media after Operation Bluebird, a Virginia-based startup led by former Twitter general counsel Stephen Coates, launched a new platform called Twitter.now, seeking to revive the identity and experience of the original Twitter.

The launch follows a legal dispute with Elon Musk's X Corp, which sued Operation Bluebird in federal court in Delaware to prevent it from using Twitter-related intellectual property. The dispute centres on the Twitter name, the word “tweet” and the platform's iconic blue bird logo, Ars Technica reported.

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Operation Bluebird argues that X Corp abandoned trademarks and related intellectual-property rights when Musk acquired Twitter in 2022 and subsequently rebranded the service as X.

The company's launch is part of “Operation Bluebird”, an effort to restore the branding and user experience associated with the original Twitter. In an April 2026 hearing, US District Court Judge Colm Connolly issued a tentative bench ruling indicating that X appeared to have relinquished intellectual-property claims involving “tweet”.

“Operation Bluebird, Inc. picked up the name X Corp. walked away from and is rebuilding it on trust, in your browser at twitter.now,” the statement published on Twitter's website said. “We are not X, and we are not affiliated with X Corp,” it added.

Although the judge had not issued a final written order, Operation Bluebird interpreted the tentative ruling as sufficient grounds to proceed with its launch. X Corp has sought a preliminary injunction against the new company, leaving the broader trademark dispute unresolved.

Twitter.now is designed to closely resemble the classic Twitter experience, including familiar features such as replies and retweets. At the same time, the platform is positioning itself separately from Musk's X.

The new service also introduces Vera, an automated real-time fact-checking system intended to reduce the spread of misinformation while maintaining an emphasis on free speech.

The platform remains in its early stages, with a relatively small initial user base as the trademark litigation continues, according to Ars Technica.

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The launch marks a striking reversal of Musk's decision to replace Twitter's globally recognised identity with X and could set the stage for a renewed battle over social media platforms.

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