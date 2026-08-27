RR Kabel Shares Get Higher Target Price From Motilal Oswal On Growth, Margin Outlook — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has reiterated its 'Buy' rating on RR Kabel Ltd. and values the company at 40 times FY28E earnings per share from earlier 35 times to arrive at its raised its target price to Rs 3,400 from Rs 2,960, implying a potential upside of 21% from the current market price of Rs 2,810.

The brokerage's optimisim is based on the company's strong volume growth, market share gains, capacity expansion, and operating leverage support a favorable medium-term earnings trajectory.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Shares: Motilal Oswal Initiates With 'Buy', Sees Value-Unlocking Story — Check Target Price, Upside

The brokerage estimates RR Kabel's revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR at ~25%/36%/40% over FY26-28.

Key risks:

Volatility in commodity prices (copper, aluminum, and PVC), which may lead to destocking and demand slowdown in the near term; rising competitive intensity from new entrants in wires and external factors (geopolitical risks).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Rr Kabel .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.