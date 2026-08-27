Time To Buy Timex? Systematix Initiates Coverage With 'Buy' — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

Brokerage firm Systematix has initiated coverage on Timex Group India Ltd. with a Buy rating valuing the company at 45 times September 2028E earnings per share, arriving at a target price of Rs 820.

According to the brokerage, Timex Group has successfully engineered a structural corporate turnaround, evolving from a historically loss-making entity into a high-margin, assetlight luxury and fashion watch powerhouse. Driven by strategic premiumisation, aggressive omnichannel expansion and tight operational leverage, Timex has outpaced broader industry growth to compound revenue at 32% CAGR over FY22–FY26 at ~Rs 8,00 crore.

ALSO READ: RR Kabel Shares Get Higher Target Price From Motilal Oswal On Growth, Margin Outlook — Check Target Price

The company's expansion into high average selling price-licensed fashion and luxury brands (such as Guess, Versace, and Aston Martin) alongside core brand elevation has structurally reset its profitability profile, catapulting Ebitda margin to 13.6% (from 2.9% in FY22) and RoCE to an extraordinary 81.5% in FY26 (from 14.7% in FY22).

The brokerage expects Timex to deliver 29.1% revenue CAGR, 37.3% Ebitda CAGR and 40.5% Adjusted PAT CAGR over FY26-FY29E, driven by sustained topline growth, gross-margin expansion and operating leverage, with strong FCF generation enabling rapid deleveraging and sustaining >50% RoCE by FY29E.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix Timex Ic Note.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.