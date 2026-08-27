Adani Enterprises Shares: Motilal Oswal Initiates With 'Buy', Sees Value-Unlocking Story — Check Target Price, Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Adani Enterprises Ltd. with a Buy rating and an SoTP-based target price of Rs 3,880, implying a potential upside of 25% from the current market price mentioned in the report of Rs 3,110.

The brokerage's recommendation is underpinned by the company's market leadership, differentiated portfolio, superior scale, and proven ability to incubate and scale new businesses, positioning it to emerge as one of the world's leading integrated infrastructure platforms.

In Motilla Oswal view, Adani Enterprises' expansion across verticals, rising contribution from incubated businesses, and robust demand outlook provide strong visibility on earnings growth and cash flow generation over the near and long term.

The brokerage forecast the company's consolidated revenue/Ebitda/PAT to grow at ~22%/29%/82% over FY26-29, aided by growth, margin expansion, and increasing contribution from high-margin verticals.

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