Lumino Industries Ltd. IPO Day 1: Subscription Status, GMP, Financials, Key Details

Lumino Industries Ltd. will launch its Rs 700 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) today, August 27, with the company looking to use the fresh issue proceeds to pare debt, buy equipment and machinery, and upgrade an existing manufacturing facility. The price band has been fixed at Rs 78-82 per share, valuing the company at around Rs 2,500 crore at the higher end.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore, according to a public announcement on Friday.

The bidding will close on August 31. The anchor investor bidding was on August 25. Lumino Industries Ltd on Tuesday raised Rs 207 crore from anchor investors. The anchor book saw participation from investors, including Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, SBI General Insurance Company, Bajaj Life Insurance, Silver Stride India Global Fund, and 3PIM India Equity (IFSC) Fund.

Of the issue, 50% has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 3. Motilal Oswal, JM Financial and Monarch Networth Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Bigshare Services is the registrar

Lumino Industries Ltd. IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The subscription will open at 10:00 am

Lumino Industries Ltd. IPO GMP

Lumino Industries IPO last GMP is Rs 50 as of August 27, 2026, 8:00 am. With the upper price band of Rs 82.00, Lumino Industries IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 132. The expected percentage gain per share is 60.98%.

Lumino Industries Ltd. Financials

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development of an existing manufacturing facility; and general corporate purposes.

About The Company

Lumino Industries Ltd is a product-centric, integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company in India, specialising in the manufacturing and supply of conductors, power cables, electrical wires, and other specialised components for the power distribution and transmission sector. The company also manufactures high-temperature low-sag (HTLS) conductors, essential for transmission and distribution lines.

The company caters to a wide range of clients, supplying conductors, power cables, and specialised products to leading EPC players such as Kalpataru Projects International Ltd, Jackson Ltd, Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd, and Monte Carlo Ltd.

Internationally, its clientele includes government-owned utilities and electricity boards in countries like the United States, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

ALSO READ: Pernia's Pop-Up Shop IPO Explained: Price Band, Financials And Key Dates You Need To Track

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.